Fed keeps interest rates steady as U.S. economy motors along

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday as policymakers took heart in continued U.S. job gains and economic growth and held out hope that weak inflation will edge higher.

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“The labor market remains strong ... economic activity rose at a solid rate” in recent weeks, the U.S. central bank said in a policy statement a day after President Donald Trump called on the Fed to cut rates by a full percentage point and take other steps to stimulate the economy. STORY:

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stocks held their gains following the Fed announcement, with the S&P 500 last up 0.21%. BONDS: The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield fell to 2.46% and the 2-year yield fell to 2.24%.

FOREX: The dollar index pared their losses briefly and was down 0.238%.

COMMENTS:

IAN LYNGEN, HEAD OF U.S. RATES STRATEGY, BMO CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

“The most important development from the FOMC this afternoon was the cut of IOER (interest rate on excess reserves) to 2.35%; a drop of 5 basis points while the Committee maintained the target Fed Funds range of 2.25-2.50%. The front-end of the curve is intuitively outperforming on this ‘fine-tuning’ cut and the curve, which has been grinding flatter on the day, has snapped back steeper. This also has created an outside-day steeper for the curve - very rare - which projects to at least 28 bp in 2s/10s. [There’s] very little was changed in the statement, other than to ‘downgrade’ the current state of inflation to “On a 12-month basis, overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy have declined and are running below 2 percent.” The emphasis on lowflation puts the onus on core CPI/PCE to drive the next move for the Fed — hike or cut. We’ll be listening to hear more from Powell at the press conference on this topic.”

JOSEPH SROKA, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT NOVAPOINT, ATLANTA

“The Fed elected not to change interest rates, consistent with solid but slowing economic growth and overall tame inflation. I believe inflation running below the Fed’s 2% target is the key measure keeping them on hold. I think they plan to remain patient and evaluate data as the year unfolds. I didn’t see anything new, but a lot of comments were consistent with advance GDP data last week, where we saw some slowing in household spending, which may be caused by a labor market that while solid, doesn’t have lots of room for incremental improvement. Some of the (economic) data we’re seeing shows moderating growth, which the Fed mentioned in their statement. The engineering of the soft landing is on track. In evaluating the data if econ growth slowed at a more rapid pace, perhaps lowering the rate could be a potential later in the year.”