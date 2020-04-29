Fed keeps rates steady, vows to maintain coronavirus measures

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday left interest rates near zero and repeated a vow to do what it takes to shore up the economy, saying the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will “weigh heavily” on the near-term outlook and poses “considerable risks” for the medium term.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Fed keeps target interest rate unchanged at 0-0.25 pct, says will stay there until economy has weathered recent events and on track to achieve employment and inflation goals

** Fed says keeps interest on excess reserves rate at 0.10 pct

** Fed says health crisis poses considerable risks to economic outlook over the medium term

** Fed says will continue buying Treasury, agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities in amounts needed to support market functioning and effective monetary policy transmission

** Fed says will continue to offer large-scale overnight and term repo operations

** Fed says it is committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stocks slightly pared healthy gains, with the S&P 500 last 2.71% firmer BONDS: The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield rose to 0.6206% and the 2-year yield to 0.1994%.

FOREX: The dollar index extended a bit lower and was down 0.035%

COMMENTS:

CANDICE BANGSUND, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, GLOBAL ASSET ALLOCATION, FIERA CAPITAL, MONTREAL

“The FOMC statement naturally errs on the side of dovishness given that there’s still little in the way of visibility with regards to the shape of the eventual recovery.

“Chair Powell has pledged to do ‘whatever it takes’ to ensure that the health and economic crisis doesn’t morph into a full blown financial meltdown. He has reaffirmed that interest rates will stay at zero well beyond the time when the COVID crisis is brought under control. That should ultimately bolster expectations for a strong recovery down the road.”

SHAWN CRUZ, MANAGER OF TRADER STRATEGY, TD AMERITRADE, JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY

“It’s more a sell-the-news thing and also if you look into their statement, they were pointing to things like lower inflation, weakening demand but I don’t think that was really enough to reverse the positive trade we’ve had today, But definitely, a little bit of a sell-the-news because you had stocks pull back and Treasury futures moved higher a little bit, that was a function of the Fed saying they are going to continue with asset purchases and they are willing to do so as long as needed, so that might have just given a little bit of a bid to Treasuries.”

JOHN DOYLE, VICE PRESIDENT, DEALING AND TRADING, TEMPUS INC, WASHINGTON

“We think the decision was widely expected and we agree with the sentiment that risks are considerable over the medium term. Due to the fact the Fed had announced new policies between scheduled meetings, we were not expecting any changes today,”

“I think Powell’s press conference will carry more weight. We are hoping for forward guidance but we also understand that he might not be able to give clear guidance due to the uncertainty that this virus is still causing.”

GUY LEBAS, CHIEF FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT, PHILADELPHIA

“There wasn’t a lot in the statement that we didn’t already know.

“The more significant comment is that the FOMC is concerned about the downside risk to the economic outlook over the medium term, suggesting they will remain extraordinarily accommodative in policy for several years to come.

“The fact that they started with a mission statement is somewhat significant. When they stick their necks out and say they will use all their ammo, that’s a significant statement of support. It’s clear from the performance of equity market and other risk assets today that this was the kind of statement that was expected.”