Fed lifts U.S. rates by quarter percentage point

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday, as expected, and left its monetary policy outlook for the coming years largely unchanged amid steady economic growth and a strong job market.

In a policy statement that marked the end of the era of “accommodative” monetary policy, Fed policymakers lifted the benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 2.00 percent to 2.25 percent. It still foresees another rate hike in December, three more next year, and one increase in 2020.

COMMENTS:

JASON PRIDE, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, GLENMEDE, PHILADELPHIA

“The market is already trying to handicap the next hike with an over 70 percent chance of another hike in December. If the Fed does deliver a fourth hike in 2018, it will mark the second year that the Fed has hit its exact forecast for interest rates as conveyed by the dot-plots – the median expectation from its survey of committee members.

“The Fed has been delivering interest rate hikes at a pace this year that is slightly above the market’s original projections from the start of the year, but this pace is justified by the stronger economy, full employment and rising inflation.

“Even with the hikes, the Fed Funds rate, in the ninth year of the expansion, remains below “neutral.” The debate now turns to determining the exact level of “neutral,” IE, where the Fed should stop raising rates so as not to turn tight.

“Bottom line: an additional rate hike may be coming this year, but the economy and markets can handle this pace since policy has yet to truly turn tight.”

JAMIE COX, MANAGING PARTNER, HARRIS FINANCIAL GROUP, RICHMOND, VIRGINIA

“Dovish hike. We have shifted the conversation from how much longer the Fed is going to raise interest rates to trying to figure out what the terminal price of rates is going to be. We are now probably closer to seeing the rate-hike cycle end, which is fantastic.”

“The Fed recognizes I think that interest rate hikes are going to become more punitive from here. They have kept the gradual language. Small- and mid-sized companies in America, the borrowing costs are going to increase, so they are basically giving themselves some headroom to end the tightening cycle a little early if it’s needed.”

“The biggest story is the dollar dropped. I think that’s the most important thing for a lot of investors. The strong dollar has been torpedoing everyone’s international investments for the better part of a year or so. If the dollar tails off here or just levels off, that is very bullish for emerging markets and other places where that dollar strength has really been a problem. With the Fed sort of taking the accommodative language off, it removed the pressure for the dollar to continue to climb.”

MARK MCCORMICK, HEAD OF NORTH AMERICAN FX STRATEGY, TD SECURITIES, TORONTO:

“The Fed removed the word “accommodative” from its statement and to me that’s a dovish signal. It means that the Fed is more or less in a neutral stance and is probably close to being done raising rates even though they flagged a few more hikes. This the reason why you saw weakness in the dollar as a knee-jerk reaction.”

JUAN PEREZ, SENIOR CURRENCY TRADER, TEMPUS INC, WASHINGTON

“I feel that the Fed is doing exactly as Jerome Powell has telegraphed: the economy does not need the Fed’s intervention and removing “accommodating or need to maintain accommodative environment” is a sign that points at confidence in laissez-faire moving forward.”

“The QE, the lowering of rates, the need to influence markets, can be put aside and this goes with our dollar narrative as well: hikes and a strong economy for the U.S. have already been priced-in by traders, but now let’s see if trade tensions are long-term and if hiking rates is indeed sustainable.”

“These doubts along with momentum building on the other side of the Atlantic are factors negatively impacting the buck. Dollar doesn’t need to sink, but it will not keep being propelled by what’s been common thus far this year. The safe-haven status may fade as a source of strengthening.”

MICHAEL ARONE, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, BOSTON

“The thing that folks were watching for, which they went ahead and did, was remove the word ‘accommodative’ in regard to their monetary policy. It does seem to potentially indicate they believe monetary policy is becoming less accommodative and getting more towards that neutral rate. To me it is an early signal that perhaps next year they will finish this tightening cycle from that standpoint. It is one of the key takeaways from today’s meeting.

“What you are going to see, again we are talking minutes after the announcement, this idea - the removal of that word accommodative – market participants are taking that as a signal that monetary policy has become more neutral, more normalized. That will signal the Fed is getting near the end of this tightening cycle and it is only September and the market is going to applaud that. You are see seeing a reaction to it here in the early-going.”

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: The S&P 500 .SPX extended gains and was last up 0.46 percent. The Dow .DJI also rose further and was last up 0.36 percent. BONDS: The 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR yield initially slipped then rose to 3.0815 percent and the 2-year yield US2YT=RR eased then went flat at 2.8269 percent. FOREX: The dollar index .DXY initially erased a slight gain then firmed to trade up 0.06 percent.