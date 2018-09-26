Fed lifts U.S. rates by quarter percentage point

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday, as expected, and left its monetary policy outlook for the coming years largely unchanged amid steady economic growth and a strong job market.

In a policy statement that marked the end of the era of “accommodative” monetary policy, Fed policymakers lifted the benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 2.00 percent to 2.25 percent. It still foresees another rate hike in December, three more next year, and one increase in 2020.

JUAN PEREZ, SENIOR CURRENCY TRADER, TEMPUS INC, WASHINGTON

“I feel that the Fed is doing exactly as Jerome Powell has telegraphed: the economy does not need the Fed’s intervention and removing “accommodating or need to maintain accommodative environment” is a sign that points at confidence in laissez-faire moving forward.”

“The QE, the lowering of rates, the need to influence markets, can be put aside and this goes with our dollar narrative as well: hikes and a strong economy for the U.S. have already been priced-in by traders, but now let’s see if trade tensions are long-term and if hiking rates is indeed sustainable.”

“These doubts along with momentum building on the other side of the Atlantic are factors negatively impacting the buck. Dollar doesn’t need to sink, but it will not keep being propelled by what’s been common thus far this year. The safe-haven status may fade as a source of strengthening.”

MICHAEL ARONE, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, BOSTON

“The thing that folks were watching for, which they went ahead and did, was remove the word ‘accommodative’ in regard to their monetary policy. It does seem to potentially indicate they believe monetary policy is becoming less accommodative and getting more toward that neutral rate. To me it is an early signal that perhaps next year they will finish this tightening cycle from that standpoint. It is one of the key takeaways from today’s meeting.

“What you are going to see, again we are talking minutes after the announcement, this idea - the removal of that word accommodative – market participants are taking that as a signal that monetary policy has become more neutral, more normalized. That will signal the Fed is getting near the end of this tightening cycle and it is only September and the market is going to applaud that. You are see seeing a reaction to it here in the early-going.”

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: The S&P 500 .SPX extended gains and was last up 0.33 percent. The Dow .DJI also rose further and was last up 0.23 percent. BONDS: The 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR yield slipped to 3.0741 percent and the 2-year yield US2YT=RR eased to 2.8229 percent. FOREX: The dollar index .DXY turned slightly lower from slightly higher. It was off 0.04 percent.