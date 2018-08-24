Fed's Powell: more rate hikes likely if economy stays strong

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s steady interest rate hikes are the best way to protect the U.S. economic recovery and keep job growth as strong as possible and inflation under control, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday in a high-profile endorsement of the central bank’s current approach to policy.

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at his news conference after the two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on interest rate policy in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

KEY POINTS:

* FED CHAIR POWELL SAYS FURTHER INTEREST RATE HIKES LIKELY APPROPRIATE IF STRONG INCOME AND JOB GROWTH CONTINUE

* FED’S POWELL SAYS GRADUAL RATE HIKES NAVIGATE RISKS OF GOING TOO SLOWLY VS TOO FAST

* POWELL SAYS FED SEES NO CLEAR SIGN OF INFLATION ACCELERATING ABOVE 2 PCT

* POWELL SAYS THERE DOES NOT SEEM TO BE ELEVATED RISK OF OVERHEATING

* POWELL SAYS ECONOMY IS STRONG, INFLATION NEAR 2-PCT GOAL, MOST WHO WANT A JOB CAN FIND ONE

* POWELL SAYS HE’S CONFIDENT FED WOULD DO WHATEVER IT TAKES SHOULD INFLATION EXPECTATIONS SHIFT OR CRISIS THREATEN

* POWELL SAYS FED CAN BEST SUPPORT PROGRESS ON LONG-RUN STRUCTURAL ISSUES FOR ECONOMY BY FOLLOWING ITS MANDATE

COMMENTS:

MARK GRANT, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF GLOBAL STRATEGIST AT B. RILEY FBR, INC, FT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA

“Chairman Powell is taking the stance that I expected. He is in the middle ground of the Fed’s policy makers and is undeterred by President Trump’s comments, as I thought.

“President Trump, or any Congressman or Senator, in my opinion, has the right to comment but the Fed is an independent body in the American government and the members have the right to make their own decisions.

“The Chairman assessed the economy as good but not overheating which is a positive sign. He made his viewpoint quite clear that gradual interest rate hikes would likely be forthcoming if the economy remained strong. His comments about inflation were especially significant as he downplayed going over 2 percent and indicated a steady course.

“All in all, it was a generally positive speech for both the economy and for the markets, in my estimation.”

MICHAEL O’ROURKE, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, JONESTRADING, GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT

“I think the markets are misinterpreting (Powell’s) comments on inflation. His comments suggest he’s looking beyond inflation for signs of excess. Saying he’s looking to the financial markets too makes a lot of sense to me … The markets are somewhat overheated, so that’s something investors should be concerned about if he’s concerned about it.”

PHIL ORLANDO, CHIEF EQUITY MARKET STRATEGIST, FEDERATED INVESTORS, NEW YORK

“It sounds like a goldilocks-type assessment, that the economy is doing fine, the labor market is doing fine and inflation isn’t accelerating or getting away from us. So we are just going to continue to gradually normalize policy over time. The reality is we have an FOMC meeting coming up in a month, that will be a new dot plot meeting and it will also be a presser. So it was probably appropriate for him to leave the detail, not for today, but for next month when the full committee gets together and they vote again with a new set of dot plots.

“He probably did the right thing, his first Jackson Hole, he just sort of reiterated the key themes. He walked the fine line, sort of reiterated confidence that things are going well. There are no real problems and the expectation is monetary policy is not going to deviate materially from what we thought was sort of the Fed strategy going into the speech. But he didn’t provide us with any details on a change in policy. He is going to leave that for the FOMC meeting coming up in a month when he has the full committee and the benefit of a new set of dot plots.”

BRAD BECHTEL, MANAGING DIRECTOR, JEFFERIES, NEW YORK

“The inflation commentary may be slightly on the dovish side, but there doesn’t seem to be any change in view on the current pace of gradual hikes. We are still looking for September and we are still confident December will be done as well.

“Obviously, the market is less certain on December, but we are confident they will go in September and in December as well.

“September seems a done deal, nothing has changed on that.

BRIAN BATTLE, DIRECTOR OF TRADING, PERFORMANCE TRUST CAPITAL PARTNERS, CHICAGO

“His text comments are as expected. Is he going to say anything off the cuff? ... The market’s saying we got exactly what we expected.”

“There’s going to be gradual rate increases as long as we have a strong economy. The only caveat to that is the Fed has in the past reacted to global macro events.”

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: S&P 500 .SPX adds to slight gains and was last up 0.34 percent

BONDS: U.S. Treasury yields slipped; 2s US2YT=RR at 2.6286 pct; 10s US10YT=RR at 2.8333 pct

FOREX: The U.S. dollar index .DXY weakened further, last off 0.58 percent