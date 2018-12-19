Fed raises U.S. rates, signals tightening cycle nearing end

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday, as expected, but forecast fewer rate hikes next year and signaled its tightening cycle is nearing an end in the face of financial market volatility and slowing global growth.

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Economic Club of New York's luncheon in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: The S&P 500 .SPX briefly turned lower after being up more than 1 percent before the Fed announcement, then steadied and was up 0.23 percent. The Dow .DJI was up 0.42 percent. BONDS: The 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR yield fell to 2.8013 percent and the 2-year yield US2YT=RR fell to 2.6687 percent. FOREX: The dollar index .DXY cut slight losses and was last off 0.21 percent.

COMMENTS:

KRISTINA HOOPER, GLOBAL MARKET STRATEGIST, INVESCO LTD, NEW YORK

“The Fed did what the market had hoped for and expected, which is to raise rates but to suggest a more dovish stance in 2019.”

“The Fed couldn’t get too dovish without sounding alarmist so this was a delicate balancing act, but I believe they struck the right balance because there’s always room to make alterations going forward… This is a very good place for the Fed to leave 2018.”

“I’m not as concerned as, I think, markets have become in recent days. The economic growth picture remains solid even though its decelerated, and that’s true globally it’s also true in the U.S., although it’s something of a standout compared to a lot of other countries’ economies. This is an environment where certainly risks have increased, but my base case remains modest growth.”

DAVID JOY, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, BOSTON

“It’s a disappointment to investors who were hoping it was going to be more dovish than it turned out to be. A lot of people were thinking they needed to change the language. The language last time said the committee expects further gradual increases are consistent with conditions. This time they said some further increases will be needed. That is not as dovish as some people were hoping - maybe adjustments going forward left the door open left the door open to an increase or maybe even no change or a cut at some point. That is not what they did. It looks like now they are saying maybe two hikes next year instead of three, that is a little bit of moderation but it is not nearly what the market was hoping for.

The economic data has been pretty good but there have been pockets of weakness in some of the interest rate sensitive parts like housing and automobiles. So the market in a way had talked itself into presuming the Fed would be as dovish as they were hoping for. That is not consistent with what the Fed has been saying. But retail sales were strong, the unemployment rate is still low, job creation is still strong. The Fed is saying maybe not 2.5 percent GDP growth next year but 2.3 percent, that is above trend. So the Fed is still convinced the market remains pretty strong and there is at least a threat of higher inflation resulting from the strong jobs market. And investors put too much weight on the price action over the last week or two. So this is clearly going to be a disappointment.”

JUAN PEREZ, SENIOR CURRENCY TRADER, TEMPUS, INC, WASHINGTON

“The U.S. Dollar will likely show resilience to losing some of its value since the hike does represent a higher return for investors. However, the initial take is that Powell and the committee may have had second thoughts about the originally thought pace of hikes for next year.

“The economy seems to have a bad aura around it. Everybody seems to be somewhat in agreement, and the sentiment has manifested itself in the form of doubts about increasing borrowing costs too quickly.

“We predict the dollar will swing as it closes the year, but will be on a downward trend if indeed the Fed admits more caution and monitoring of lagging indicators is needed before further tightening.”

JAMIE COX, MANAGING PARTNER, HARRIS FINANCIAL GROUP, RICHMOND, VIRGINIA

“I think that markets were looking for more in terms of the pause. But I think the Fed gave it to us. By lowering the outlook to two hikes versus three, this is the way the Fed steps itself down. It’s not as dovish as expected but I do believe the Fed will ultimately back off even further as we move into the new year.”

“If you were to look historically, the market’s initial knee jerk reaction tends to be the wrong one.”