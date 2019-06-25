Instant view: Powell - Fed is 'insulated' from short-term political pressure

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference following a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, U.S., June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank is “insulated from short-term political pressures,” as policymakers faced new calls by President Donald Trump to cut interest rates.

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: S&P 500 drops to session low, down about 0.65% on the day, Nasdaq down by more than 1% [.N]

BONDS: 2- and 10-year Treasury yields tick up from near session lows. 10-year yield regains 2%; 2-year yield back near 1.75% [US/]

FOREX: The dollar index briefly ticks higher but is back to levels before Powell’s remarks, up 0.23% on the day

COMMENTS:

PETER CARDILLO, CHIEF MARKET ECONOMIST, SPARTAN CAPITAL SECURITIES, NEW YORK:

“He’s saying we can’t cave in to political pressure. If they did and they made a mistake the Fed would lose credibility … Bullard also said cutting rates by 50 basis points would be over doing it.”

“These comments suggest that the Fed is in no rush to lower rates. The market is reacting to both of them.”