Instant View: Powell - Fed remains patient deciding on further hikes

(Reuters) - Rising risks and recent soft data shouldn’t prevent solid growth for the U.S. economy this year, but the Federal Reserve will remain “patient” in deciding on further interest rate hikes, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a press conference following a two day Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis -/File Photo

There was little market reaction after the release of Powell’s prepared testimony in advance of a hearing before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, where he reaffirmed the policy shift made by the U.S. central bank in January, citing “cross-currents and conflicting signals” that weakened the case for further rate increases and made an otherwise positive outlook less certain.

KEY POINTS:

- Fed’s Powell reaffirms that U.S. central bank will take patient approach to future monetary policy changes

- Some recent economic data has “softened,” but 2019 U.S GDP growth expected to be “solid” though slower than 2018 - Powell

- Powell says recent U.S. government shutdown expected to have had only “fairly modest” impact on economy and that would “largely unwind” in next several months

- Fed sees some signs of stronger wage growth, expects inflation to run close to its 2 percent target after transitory effects of recent energy price declines abate

- Powell says Fed now in position to evaluate “appropriate timing and approach” for the end of its balance sheet runoff

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: S&P 500 cuts slight losses, then turns flat after strong February U.S. consumer confidence data. Last up 0.003 percent

BONDS: U.S. Treasury yields firm; 2s at 2.4920 pct; 10s at 2.6483 pct

FOREX: The U.S. dollar index little changed, off 0.03 percent

WILLIE DELWICHE, INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, BAIRD, MILWAUKEE

“The prepared statement is not meaningfully different then what has been said previously.”

“The question will be how Powell responds to questions from Senators, whether they push him on details for what exactly changed between December and now and what that means going forward.”

OMAIR SHARIF, SENIOR U.S. ECONOMIST, SOCIETE GENERALE, NEW YORK

“There is nothing here to suggest the Fed will move rates before mid-year at least. He explained why the Fed paused in January. As far as the forward-looking language, the Fed will be data dependent. He hasn’t tipped the Fed’s hands. Maybe the Q&A, there will be more coming out. It could be made he was a little more optimistic than earlier.

“We were looking for where he stands if things come in line with the Fed’s projections, say 2.0 percent to 2.5 percent growth, are we done with hiking rates like Williams, Daly and Kaplan? Another camp that has emerged is with Mester, Harker and Rosengren, maybe we could do another hike this year. It is not clear where Powell is here.”