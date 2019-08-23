Fed's Mester says approaching Fed's next policy meeting with open mind: CNBC

FILE PHOTO: Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester takes part in a panel convened to speak about the health of the U.S. economy in New York November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester, who did not support the Fed’s rate cut last month, said that she is approaching the U.S. central bank’s next policy meeting with an open mind and remains attuned to the downside risks to the economy.

“At this point, if the economy continues where it is, I would probably say we should keep things the way they are,” Mester told in an interview.

“But, I am very attuned to the downside risks to this economy and I want to make sure we’re always focused on our dual-mandate goals.”