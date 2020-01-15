Fed's Kaplan says it would be healthy to dwindle down repo interventions

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials should focus on scaling back interventions in money markets now that short-term rates are stable, Dallas Fed Bank President Robert Kaplan said Wednesday in New York.

“It would be healthy for us to chart a path where we can dwindle down our interventions in the market and restrain and temper the growth in our balance sheet,” Kaplan said in a discussion with reporters after speaking at an event hosted by the Economic Club of New York. He said the growth of the balance sheet could be having an effect on risk assets.