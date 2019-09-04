Fed's Kaplan says will assess data right up to September meeting

TORONTO (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said Wednesday he is assessing the outlook for the economy, not just for this year but for 2020 as well, and will not make a decision about what he thinks the Fed should do on rates next until its September policy meeting.

“My own view is I’m going to assess the data leading right up to the meeting, and make a judgment on what the appropriate action, if any, would be for us to take,” he told reporters in Toronto after a talk.