Fed's Kaplan says rates likely at neutral, should keep them there

DALLAS (Reuters) - Interest rates are probably near neutral now, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday, and with inflation pressures likely to remain muted because of structural forces in the economy, the Fed has the “luxury” of leaving rates where they are.

“I’m always trying to figure out are we accommodative, are we in the range of neutral, or are we restrictive,” Kaplan told reporters after a conference at the bank’s headquarters in Dallas. “We’ll know in hindsight what neutral was - are we in the neighborhood of it now? I believe we are.”