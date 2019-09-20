Fed's Kaplan says he penciled in no further rate cuts in 2019

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Reuters) - Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan on Friday suggested the U.S. central bank could be done with easing monetary policy for the next several months at least, saying that he personally has penciled in no further interest rate cuts this year, and one for 2020.

“I submitted that we would end the year at 1.875%,” Kaplan told reporters after speaking here. “Does that mean I would be opposed to considering some further action? No. I’m open-minded.... but I don’t have a leaning toward taking more action this year.”