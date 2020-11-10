Fed's Kaplan says resurgence of virus could lead to more shutdowns

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan speaks during an interview in his office at the bank's headquarters in Dallas, Texas, U.S. January 9, 2020. REUTERS/ Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - Businesses and consumers will be able to power through the recent resurgence in COVID-19 temporarily, but local authorities could institute lockdowns if they become worried about their health care systems becoming overwhelmed, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday.

“I do worry that that’s a significant healthcare risk if this resurgence keeps escalating the way it is,” Kaplan said during a virtual discussion organized by the Council on Foreign Relations. “We’re heading in the wrong direction.”