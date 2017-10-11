Fed's Kaplan says his disagreements with Warsh 'good thing'

PALO ALTO, Calif. (Reuters) - Former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh, under consideration to run the Fed after Chair Janet Yellen’s term ends, holds views some U.S. central bankers disagree with, but that is healthy, said Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan.

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan gestures during a news conference after of the True Economic Talks event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

“I think very highly of Kevin,” Kaplan told reporters Tuesday after a talk at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research. “He and I may disagree on some things. I think that’s a good thing....I am confident that a good decision will be made and the Fed will operate very effectively in the future, including if it’s Janet Yellen, who I think has done an outstanding job.”