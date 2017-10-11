FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Kaplan says his disagreements with Warsh 'good thing'
Sections
Featured
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 11, 2017 / 2:05 AM / in 10 days

Fed's Kaplan says his disagreements with Warsh 'good thing'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PALO ALTO, Calif. (Reuters) - Former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh, under consideration to run the Fed after Chair Janet Yellen’s term ends, holds views some U.S. central bankers disagree with, but that is healthy, said Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan.

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan gestures during a news conference after of the True Economic Talks event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

“I think very highly of Kevin,” Kaplan told reporters Tuesday after a talk at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research. “He and I may disagree on some things. I think that’s a good thing....I am confident that a good decision will be made and the Fed will operate very effectively in the future, including if it’s Janet Yellen, who I think has done an outstanding job.”

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Diane Craft and Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.