Dallas Fed's Kaplan: hiring issues have continued into May, jobs outcome likely "unusual"

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve president Robert Kaplan said Friday that hiring difficulties have continued through May, and will likely lead to another weak jobs report following the lower-than-expected 266,000 positions added in April.

The slow job growth has been attributed to a number of factors, and “these structural issues, which we saw in the report for April...all those tensions are not going to go away even for the next jobs report,” Kaplan said at a Dallas Fed conference. “We think you are going to see another odd or unusual report....Businesses are telling us they got plenty of demand but they cannot find workers either skilled or unskilled.”