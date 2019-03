FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan smiles during the True Economic Talks event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Friday he is awaiting for more domestic economic data to help him make up his mind whether the U.S. central bank needs to make any adjustments on its current policy stance.

“Let’s see how the economy will unfold the next couple of months,” he told reporters after appearing an event at the a forum sponsored by Quinnipiac University and Nasdaq.