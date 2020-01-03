Fed's Kaplan: oil markets to have 'more muted' reaction to U.S.-Iran tensions - CNBC

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - Recent events in Iraq concerning tensions between the United States and Iran will have a “more muted” impact than historically on oil markets, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan told CNBC on Friday.

“These events in the Middle East will have an effect but it’s going to be more muted than we might have seen historically,” Kaplan said.

His comments came as a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran’s most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East.