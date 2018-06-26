FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 6:45 PM / in an hour

Fed's Kaplan says China is real threat on trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States risks losing time and competitiveness the longer it continues its trade spat with Mexico and Canada and fails to focus on threats from China, a U.S. central banker said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan gestures during a news conference after of the True Economic Talks event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

“Intellectual property rights and technology transfer are very big issues, where China is using the joint ventures to get technology and then compete globally,” U.S. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said at an event in Houston. “Let’s fight what I think is actually a very big threat, which is the relationship with China.”

Reporting by Collin Eaton, writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

