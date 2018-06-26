Fed's Kaplan says China is real threat on trade

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States risks losing time and competitiveness the longer it continues its trade spat with Mexico and Canada and fails to focus on threats from China, a U.S. central banker said on Tuesday.

“Intellectual property rights and technology transfer are very big issues, where China is using the joint ventures to get technology and then compete globally,” U.S. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said at an event in Houston. “Let’s fight what I think is actually a very big threat, which is the relationship with China.”