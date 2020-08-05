Fed's Kaplan says Congress should extend aid to jobless Americans and state and local governments

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The resurgence of coronavirus infections has muted the economic recovery and Congress needs to support the economy by continuing to provide enhanced unemployment benefits and aid to state and local governments, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday.

Kaplan declined to say exactly how much aid he thinks lawmakers should provide during an interview with CNN, but he said the support, along with widespread use of masks, is critical to helping the economy recover.