Fed's Kaplan says he is among policymakers expecting rate hike in 2022

(Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday that while that the country is still in the depths of a recession, his forecast for the U.S. economy has improved meaningfully and he is among the policymakers expecting the central bank could start raising rates as soon as next year.

Kaplan said during an interview with CNBC that he expects the economy to grow by 6.5% in 2021 and for the unemployment rate to approach 4% by the end of this year, but stressed that adjustments to monetary policy will be based on outcomes materializing, not strong forecasts.