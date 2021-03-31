Fed's Kaplan says infrastructure spending is a 'positive'

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

(Reuters) - On the day the Biden Administration announced a $2 trillion 10-year spending plan to build roads and bridges among other capital projects, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Wednesday broadly endorsed the idea as a “positive” for the economy.

“The nice thing and the desirable thing about infrastructure spending is that it is a long-term investment,” Kaplan told Bloomberg Television, without referring directly to the details of the package. “It should help in future create higher potential GDP growth, higher sustainable growth, better productivity.”