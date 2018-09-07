Fed's Kaplan says jobs report reaffirms his view on raising interest rates

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should keep raising U.S. interest rates in light of Friday’s strong jobs report, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Friday.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President, Robert Kaplan, stands on a stage at Stanford University's Hoover Institution where he is attending an annual monetary policy conference in Stanford, California, U.S., May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

“I believe in light of economic performance we ought to be moving toward neutral...that tells me over the next nine to 12 months we ought to be raising the fed funds rate probably at least three more times, maybe three or four times,” Kaplan said in a television interview with Fox Business Network.

U.S. job growth accelerated in August and wages notched their largest annual increase in more than nine years, the Labor Department reported on Friday.

“Everything that is in this jobs report today just causes me to reaffirm that view,” he added.