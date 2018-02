FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The recent selloff on the stock markets is a “healthy” correction from high valuations, Dallas Fed President Robert S Kaplan said in Frankfurt on Wednesday, adding he did not think it would have repercussions on the economy.

“I don’t think so (that it would have economic implications), I think it’s basically a market event and these things can be healthy,” Kaplan said in response to a question.

