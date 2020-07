FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday there is “lots of overcapacity in the economy,” which he described as “disinflationary.”

“While we have got this high an unemployment rate and this much overcapacity, the overwhelming trend I believe is going to be disinflationary,” Kaplan said in an interview with CNBC.