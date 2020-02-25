Business News
Fed's Kaplan says unclear right now if coronavirus calls for U.S. rate change: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday events are still too fluid around the coronavirus outbreak to say the U.S. central bank needs to lower short-term rates, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Kaplan said when it comes to central-bank interest-rate policy and the coronavirus, “it’s too soon to make a judgment about how it might relate to monetary policy,” according to the report.

"I still think we are a number of weeks away from being able to make the judgment" whether a rate change is required, the WSJ reported Kaplan as saying. (on.wsj.com/391l15E)

Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

