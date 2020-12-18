Fed’s Kaplan says will be time to pull back on bond buying when economic recovery is clear: WSJ

(Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said he believes it will be time for the central bank to start pulling back on its bond-buying stimulus efforts when it is clear the economy is recovering strongly, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Friday.
Kaplan told the Journal he supports extending Fed emergency-lending efforts, targeting main street firms and offering support for displaced workers.
Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.