Fed's Kaplan sees U.S. economy shrinking just 2.5% this year

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan gestures during a news conference after of the True Economic Talks event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

(Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Thursday said he expects the U.S. economy to contract 2.5% this year, an upgrade from just over a week ago when he forecast a 3% contraction this year.

But, he also said in a virtual event held by the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, people will likely need to continue to wear masks through all of next year, delaying until 2022 and 2023 any economic rebound in currently “depressed” sectors that depend on person-to-person contact and large groups.