NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. inflation is rising toward the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent goal while not accelerating enough to suggest the economy is overheating, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President, Robert Kaplan, stands on a stage at Stanford UniversityÕs Hoover Institution where he is attending an annual monetary policy conference in Stanford, California, U.S., May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

Inflation is approaching two percent but it’s “not running away from us,” he said at an event titled “Energy, Trade, and Energy Growth” sponsored by the Council for Foreign Relations.