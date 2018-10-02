FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 2, 2018 / 7:01 PM / in 42 minutes

Fed's Kaplan sticks to call for gradual rate hikes toward 'neutral'

1 Min Read

EL PASO, Texas (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday that with the U.S. economy at or past full employment, and inflation at the Fed’s 2-percent goal, the Fed should move rates gradually toward “neutral” and then stop to assess the situation.

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan walks after the True Economic Talks event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The Fed last week raised interest rates for a third time this year to a range of 2 percent to 2.25 percent. Kaplan said Tuesday he believes “neutral” is between 2.5 percent and 2.75 percent, possibly a little lower. Other Fed policymakers expect to raise them another four times before the end of next year.

(This version of the story corrects day of week in second paragraph)

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.