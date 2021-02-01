Fed's Kaplan: to return to normal, need aggressive fiscal and Fed action

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Monday said the U.S. economy still needs help from both the central bank and from Congress to get the economy back to a more healthy footing as quickly as possible.

“We are still in the teeth of this pandemic - and we are not out of the woods yet,” Kaplan told the Chicago Council on Global Affairs in an online event.

“We need to be aggressive in our fiscal and monetary policy actions, and I am hopeful that by doing that we will ultimately get beyond this pandemic and can then get to a more normalized environment in the months and years ahead.”