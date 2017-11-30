FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kaplan says Fed nominee Goodfriend 'outstanding'
#Business News
November 30, 2017 / 7:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kaplan says Fed nominee Goodfriend 'outstanding'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - The newest nominee to the Federal Reserve’s powerful Board of Governors, Marvin Goodfriend, is “an outstanding person” who would join other accomplished policymakers at the U.S. central bank, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan walks after the True Economic Talks event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Goodfriend, a well-known monetary economist and professor at Carnegie Mellon University, to become a Fed governor. Asked about the appointment by reporters, Kaplan said he generally expects “divergent views” within the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza, writing by Jonathan SpicerEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
