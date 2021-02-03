Reddit-fueled trading frenzy driven partly by Fed, Kaplan says

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve’s massive bond-buying program has helped drive the recent trading frenzy in stocks such as GameStop Corp , Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday, a view in keeping with his concerns about super-easy U.S. monetary policy but at odds with that of Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

“Some of the current situation you are seeing - one of the factors - is there is a lot of liquidity, and some of that relates to Fed purchases of $80 billion of Treasuries and $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities every month: I think it’s wise for us to acknowledge that,” Kaplan said in an interview with CNBC.

“I still think we need to be doing what we are doing right now, in the teeth of the pandemic, but again, I think if we go beyond it, it will be healthier to start limiting this liquidity and normalizing policy down the road,” Kaplan said.

The Fed has kept interest rates near zero since last March and has pledged to keep them there until the economy has returned to full employment and inflation has reached, and is on track to overshoot, the Fed’s 2% goal.

It has also said it will keep buying at least $120 billion of bonds each month until there is “substantial further progress” toward the Fed’s full employment and 2% inflation goals, a benchmark that Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida has said may not be reached until next year.

The bond-buying and low interest rates are aimed at making borrowing cheap and boosting investment and hiring to blunt the economic fallout of the pandemic, though critics say it can distort markets and create dangerous asset bubbles.

Kaplan, a former Goldman Sachs banker, has made no secret of his worries that a too-easy monetary policy may create market excesses, and of his desire to reduce the Fed’s market footprint as soon as possible. On Tuesday, he said he does not yet see signs of systemic financial instability, but reiterated his view that once the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror, the Fed ought to start pulling back on its extraordinary accommodation.

Powell, for his part, has said it is “premature” to consider reducing the Fed’s bond-buying program, given the millions of Americans still out of work.

Asked in a news conference last week about the Fed’s role in feeding a rally in shares of video game retailer GameStop that was driven by the Reddit social media platform, Powell pushed back, saying the link between easy policy and asset values is not as tight as people like to think.