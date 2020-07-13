Want more jobs? Wear a mask, says Fed's Kaplan

FILE PHOTO: A poll deputy wears gloves and a mask as a preventive measure against the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the Democratic presidential primary election in Miami, Florida, U.S. March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

(Reuters) - If everyone wore a mask, the economy could grow faster, more people would have jobs, and schools would be able to open more safely, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Monday.

“If we all wore masks, I think that’s probably the most important thing we can do right now to make sure that rebound is faster, not slowing,” Kaplan told the National Press Club in a virtual event, noting the economy has slowed since the virus has resurged across the United States in the last several weeks.

“Many small businesses that might have made it without the resurgence in the virus will not make it.”