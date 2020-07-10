Wearing masks is primary tool for economic growth: Fed's Kaplan

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo

(Reuters) - The key to ensuring a faster U.S. economic recovery is wearing masks and slowing the spread of the coronavirus, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Friday.

“How the virus proceeds and what the incidence is is going to be directly related to how fast we grow,” Kaplan told Fox Business Network in an interview. “While monetary and fiscal policy have a key role to play, the primary economic policy from here is broad mask wearing and good execution of these health care protocols; if we do that well, we’ll grow faster.”