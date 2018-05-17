FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 3:45 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Fed's Kashkari says low wage growth is 'big conundrum'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Thursday repeated his view that low U.S. wage growth despite very low unemployment is a “big conundrum.”

FILE PHOTO: Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks during an interview at Reuters in New York, United States on February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

One theory that may explain the unexpectedly slow growth in wages, he said, may be that there is more slack in the labor market than 3.9 percent unemployment suggests. Another potential explanation is that businesses have gained bargaining power at the expense of workers, giving them the upper hand in wage negotiations. Kashkari was speaking at an event in St. Paul, broadcast on the regional Fed bank’s website.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

