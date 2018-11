Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks during an interview at Reuters in New York, U.S. on February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari told CNBC on Friday that he believes interest rates are “close to neutral”.

Interest rates should not go up when job creation remains strong and inflation continues to be tame, Kashkari told CNBC, adding that raising rates too forcefully before necessary could risk causing a recession in the U.S. economy.