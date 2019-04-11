Fed's Kashkari says some overshoot on inflation would not be alarming

FILE PHOTO: President of the Federal Reserve Bank on Minneapolis Neel Kashkari speaks during an interview in New York, U.S., March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said U.S. inflation rising a bit above the central bank’s target for several years should not be concerning given recent shortfalls.

“We officially have a symmetric target and actual inflation has averaged around 1.7%, below our 2% target, for the past several years,” Kashkari said on Twitter in response to questions. “So if we were at 2.3% for several years that shouldn’t be concerning.”