Fed's Kashkari sees continued U.S. growth, but big risk from trade

FILE PHOTO: President of the Federal Reserve Bank on Minneapolis Neel Kashkari speaks during an interview in New York, U.S., March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - The U.S. consumer is strong, and despite a decline in investment by businesses worried about the future and uncertain trade policy, the economy as a whole is likely to continue to grow, a U.S. central banker said on Thursday.

“Right now overall my base case scenario is continued economic growth - I’m not forecasting recession,” Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said at the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. “But there are risks on the horizon, the biggest risks being around tariffs and trade and the uncertainty that creates.”