October 1, 2018 / 3:39 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Fed's Kashkari sees no need for interest rate hikes

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said on Monday that he sees no need to increase U.S. interest rates, given the “flashing yellow” signal from the bond market and the fact that the economy is not in his view yet at full employment.

FILE PHOTO: Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks during an interview at Reuters in New York, United States on February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The Fed last week raised U.S. interest rates for the third time this year and most policymakers forecast a likelihood of at least four more rate hikes by the end of next year. Kashkari is not a voter this year on monetary policy.

Reporting by Ann Saphir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
