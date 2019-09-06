Good if Fed lowers rate in September and October, White House's Kudlow tells Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to members of the news media after giving an interview to CNBC at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Bloomberg Television on Friday that he would welcome the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates this fall, adding that the monetary policy has limited U.S. economic growth.

“Market is telling us the Fed is going to lower rates in September and October. I think that’s a good thing,” Kudlow said. “We shouldn’t have an inverted yield curve. We should normalize that. And I think that if we get to a normal position it will actually help the economy get back above 3%.”