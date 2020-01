FILE PHOTO: U.S. Director of the Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks during the Wall Street Journal CEO Council, in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday that he would like the Federal Reserve to be bolder, hours after the U.S. central bank announced it would keep interest rates steady.

But, speaking to reporters at the White House, Kudlow also praised the Fed as moving in the right direction and said it had made the right decision on Wednesday.