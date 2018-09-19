FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 9:37 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Trump nominates ex-Fed economist Liang for Fed board seat: officials

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated former Federal Reserve economist Nellie Liang to the U.S. central bank’s board of governors, two White House officials said.

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Liang established the Fed’s Division of Financial Stability in 2010. She joined the Brookings Institution in 2017.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Liang has a strong background on financial and monetary stability, including crisis response, and is considered a good fit for the Fed board.

Liang is a senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution and a visiting scholar at the International Monetary Fund’s monetary and capital markets department.

She previously served as director of the division of financial stability at the Fed board of governors.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Tim Ahmann and James Dalgleish

