FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Open Market Committee will meet as scheduled on Wednesday despite U.S. government offices opening late in Washington due to inclement weather, the Federal Reserve Board said in a statement on Tuesday.

The FOMC will release a statement as scheduled at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) and hold a news conference starting at 2:30 p.m. EST (1930 GMT), the Fed said.