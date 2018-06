WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it had approved a merger between Georgia’s Ameris Bancorp and Hamilton State Bancshares, in a further sign of growing bank consolidation in the country.

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building in Washington September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Ameris, which has consolidated assets of about $7.9 billion, will take over Hamilton, with $1.8 billion in assets. The combined group will be a top 200 bank by assets.