Still accommodative, Fed must keep hiking U.S. rates: Mester

Loretta Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, speaks during an interview in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is still stimulating an economy that is growing well above potential, so it should keep raising interest rates even while it anticipates potential shocks, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Thursday.

“You’re going to have to think about what the shocks are going forward. I think we are still accommodative, so we should be bringing interest rates up,” she told reporters. But, Mester added, “You don’t want to pre-commit to a path.”