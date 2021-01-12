Fed's Mester says it's 'premature' to change monetary policy stance

(Reuters) - With virus cases still rising, it is too early to talk about adjusting monetary policy or changing the pace or scale of the Federal Reserve’s asset purchases, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said Tuesday.

When Fed officials decide to adjust the pace of purchases, the changes will be gradual and communicated well in advance, Mester said during a virtual event organized by the European Economics and Financial Centre. “I think it’s very premature to think that we’re getting to the point to change our policy stance,” Mester said. “I think we have to get through this surge.”