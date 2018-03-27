FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 26, 2018 / 9:37 PM / in 17 hours

Flat 'yield curve' does not signal U.S. weakness: Fed official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRINCETON, N.J. (Reuters) - The recent flattening of the yield curve, as longer-term bond market rates approached shorter-term rates, does not signal the U.S. economy could weaken, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President and CEO Loretta Mester gives her keynote address at the 2014 Financial Stability Conference in Washington December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

There is “no evidence” to draw this conclusion, she said at Princeton University, adding that “structural factors” such as years of bond-buying by the world’s major central banks likely play a bigger role in compressing the curve.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.