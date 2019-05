Loretta Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, speaks during an interview in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester told CNBC on Friday that the U.S. economy remains in a strong position, adding that she forecasts a growth rate of 2 percent to 2.5 percent for 2019.

Mester also said she fully supports the U.S. central bank’s “patient” monetary policy stance.