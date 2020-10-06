Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Banks

Fed's Mester says ending stimulus talks will mean ‘much slower’ recovery - CNBC

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester poses during an interview on the sidelines of the American Economic Association’s annual meeting in San Diego, California, U.S., January 3, 2020. REUTERS/ Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that no further stimulus talks will happen until after the November election will mean a "much slower" recovery for the U.S. economy from the coronavirus crisis, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester told CNBC in an interview cnb.cx/33DIv0F.

“Certainly, you know, the recovery will continue without it, I think, but it’s going to be a much slower recovery and it’s disappointing that we didn’t get a package done,” Mester said in the interview.

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up